DEARA taking measures to protect native Irish bees

Derry and District Beekeepers Association, who work in partnership with Council, have previously expressed concern in relation to the planned importation of Italian bees into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland, following Brexit. Subsequently, the bees will be transported from the north to Great Britain.

Council wrote to DAERA in March 2021, to outline these concerns and Members were updated on some of DAERA’s measures which include: The prenotification of the movement of honey bees into NI from Italy, and a valid health certificate by Italian officials following inspection; strict controls on the export of bees from the Calabria region of Italy. DAERA officials said they have inspected the pre-notifications and associated AHC documents for all consignments of bees from Italy to Northern Ireland which have been accompanied by a valid Animal Health Certificate, which confirms that the bees are free from pests.