Defective Concrete Block Act 2022 expected to be signed this Friday
In an update to members, the group said they have been advised that the Act was commenced by the use of Statutory Instrument no 321 2023 on Thursday, June 22.
They added that the commencement of this Act means that the original scheme (known as the 90/10) has now ceased.
‘However, to fully effect the new scheme, the regulations still need to be signed off. Government aim to finalise this by Friday, 30th June.’
MAG said that a ‘Your Questions Answered’ guide is also to be published by the Department of Housing alongside final regulations.
MAG added that while they have been advised of the date, they cannot guarantee it and will provide updates as they receive them. A number of dates had been given previously and were delayed.