In an update to members, the group said they have been advised that the Act was commenced by the use of Statutory Instrument no 321 2023 on Thursday, June 22.

They added that the commencement of this Act means that the original scheme (known as the 90/10) has now ceased.

‘However, to fully effect the new scheme, the regulations still need to be signed off. Government aim to finalise this by Friday, 30th June.’

Homeowners are seeking 100% redress on homes built with defective blocks.

MAG said that a ‘Your Questions Answered’ guide is also to be published by the Department of Housing alongside final regulations.