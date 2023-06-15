A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage told the Journal yesterday that the Minister intends commence the Act and adopt regulations ‘shortly’.

They said: “Following a request from Donegal County Council, a delegation met with officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on May 26, 2023 to discuss operational issues around the Enhanced Defective Concrete Blocks Grant scheme and it was agreed that a further two weeks would be provided to discuss a number of issues raised. Further meetings were held with the Council on 1, 9 and 13 June 2023.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “Minister O’Brien expects to commence the Act and adopt the Regulations shortly, upon which the Enhanced Grant Scheme will open to applications.”

Homeowners are awaiting the publication of the scheme.

The commencement of the Act and regulations were expected at the end of May, then June 14 and are understood to now be expected for Wednesday, June 21.

Commenting on the delay, the Chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Defective Blocks Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott said this was ‘disappointing,’ but it is also important that the scheme is ‘right’.

"It’s disappointing that there are delays, as people are anxious to get this extra money. But, it is also vitally important that a lot of the issues that we have with the scheme are sorted before the new scheme comes out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad