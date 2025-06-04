Defective Concrete Blocks Bill Amendment announcement a 'welcome step but more still needed'

100% Redress Party TD Charles Ward has welcomed the announcement by the Minister for Housing of the forthcoming Remediation of Dwellings Damaged by the use of Defective Concrete Blocks (Amendment) Bill but added that ‘more is still needed’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deputy Ward commented: “This long awaited legislation introduces a number of technical amendments aimed at making the scheme more responsive to the needs of impacted homeowners, but I still require clarification on a number of issues and will keep you updated as I get them.

“Among the proposed changes from Minister James Browne are:

“An increased scheme cap and updated grant rates, now applicable to all applicants who have incurred costs since 29 March 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donegal Deputy Charles Ward TD.

“A doubling of the timeframe for completing remediation works, from 65 weeks to 130 weeks.

“The introduction of limited flexibility to allow the construction of a new dwelling adjacent to a defective home, in exceptional cases involving vulnerable families.

Deputy Ward continued: “These adjustments reflect some recognition of the real life challenges faced by impacted homeowners and communities. However, we urge the Government to also acknowledge the many other failings of the scheme and to ensure that the final outcome of the I.S. 465:202X review leads to a fully science led and fair scheme.

“This announcement marks a welcome shift towards a more realistic approach,” said Deputy Ward. “The increased cap, extended timeframes, and new provisions for vulnerable families are

long overdue and will make a real difference for many.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the crisis is far from over. The amended legislation, as proposed, still does not go far enough in scope or speed. We urge the Government to continue listening to impacted homeowners and to ensure that no one is left behind,” Deputy Ward added.

“I will continue to fight for those who completed remediation works before March 2024, who have also been severely impacted by inflation. These homeowners acted in good faith, often under

intense personal and financial pressure.

"As has been stated many times including by former Minister for Housing Dara O’Brien that early movers must not be penalised. I will be seeking

clarification and engagement from Minister Browne on this matter, particularly in light of the fact that the number of completions before that date is minimal, even from a financial perspective.

“Finally, I want to take this opportunity to thank Minister Browne for his engagement and for following through on the discussions we held in recent weeks. This collaborative approach must now continue as we seek to strengthen and finalise this legislation.

“We strongly support a speedy implementation of the new Bill and call for full transparency and meaningful engagement with stakeholders throughout the legislative process.

“The State must now demonstrate that it is willing not just to respond to this crisis, but to resolve it with fairness, urgency, and compassion.”