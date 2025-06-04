Defective Concrete Blocks Bill Amendment announcement a 'welcome step but more still needed'
Deputy Ward commented: “This long awaited legislation introduces a number of technical amendments aimed at making the scheme more responsive to the needs of impacted homeowners, but I still require clarification on a number of issues and will keep you updated as I get them.
“Among the proposed changes from Minister James Browne are:
“An increased scheme cap and updated grant rates, now applicable to all applicants who have incurred costs since 29 March 2024.
“A doubling of the timeframe for completing remediation works, from 65 weeks to 130 weeks.
“The introduction of limited flexibility to allow the construction of a new dwelling adjacent to a defective home, in exceptional cases involving vulnerable families.
Deputy Ward continued: “These adjustments reflect some recognition of the real life challenges faced by impacted homeowners and communities. However, we urge the Government to also acknowledge the many other failings of the scheme and to ensure that the final outcome of the I.S. 465:202X review leads to a fully science led and fair scheme.
“This announcement marks a welcome shift towards a more realistic approach,” said Deputy Ward. “The increased cap, extended timeframes, and new provisions for vulnerable families are
long overdue and will make a real difference for many.”
“However, the crisis is far from over. The amended legislation, as proposed, still does not go far enough in scope or speed. We urge the Government to continue listening to impacted homeowners and to ensure that no one is left behind,” Deputy Ward added.
“I will continue to fight for those who completed remediation works before March 2024, who have also been severely impacted by inflation. These homeowners acted in good faith, often under
intense personal and financial pressure.
"As has been stated many times including by former Minister for Housing Dara O’Brien that early movers must not be penalised. I will be seeking
clarification and engagement from Minister Browne on this matter, particularly in light of the fact that the number of completions before that date is minimal, even from a financial perspective.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.