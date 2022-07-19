Delargy raises road safety concerns on Springtown Road

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called for a meeting with the PSNI and Roads service over road safety concerns on the Springtown road.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 3:23 pm

The Foyle MLA stated: “Residents on the Springtown road are calling for measures to prevent speeding in their area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

“Previous incidents have occurred on this road too many times. Dangerous driving needs to be stopped and properly enforced against. Meanwhile improvements to the road such as putting guardrails in place could help residents feel more safe when using pavements. I have asked for a meeting with DfI Roads service and the PSNI to discuss this issue and to look at how to improve road safety in the area.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
PSNISinn FeinResidentsFoyle MLA