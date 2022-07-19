Delargy raises road safety concerns on Springtown Road

The Foyle MLA stated: “Residents on the Springtown road are calling for measures to prevent speeding in their area.
“Previous incidents have occurred on this road too many times. Dangerous driving needs to be stopped and properly enforced against. Meanwhile improvements to the road such as putting guardrails in place could help residents feel more safe when using pavements. I have asked for a meeting with DfI Roads service and the PSNI to discuss this issue and to look at how to improve road safety in the area.