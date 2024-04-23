Department of Housing to 'provide clarity shortly' on upfront payments for Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The department spokesperson was responding to a question from the Journal amid speculation the government will make some degree of upfront payments available to help with deposits for storage/rent, accommodation and building materials.

It is understood that campaigners are hoping an announcement will take place on later this week.

The department spokesperson said: “In recognition of the funding challenges facing DCB Scheme applicants, particularly in the early stages of the process, the Government is examining ways in which funding can be released at an earlier stage in the process.

Up to 1000 affected property owners packed into the Inishowen Gateway Hotel for a recent meeting on Defective Blocks.

“This would have to be done within the current legislative framework underpinning the Scheme and ensure that the standard governance principles underpinning such grant schemes continued to be adhered to.

"In particular, the funding would not be additional in nature rather it would be an acceleration of payments i.e. the overall grant cap of €420,000 would still apply.

"Following extensive consultation with all relevant stakeholders the Department expects to be in a position to provide further clarity on this matter shortly.”

Speaking to the Journal, campaigner Paddy Diver said any upfront payments announcement by government should ‘not be full of red tape’ and the ‘devil will be in the detail’.

Mr Diver, a member of the Banking and Insurance Focus Group, said it’s time homeowners ‘get a scheme that allows them to get on with their life’.

"You need upfront payments if you want to, say, turn your garage into somewhere liveable, for storage that will save your stairs or wooden kitchen so that it will be fit to go back into your house – things that you need, in order to be able to get on this scheme. Many people just cannot afford to get on it.

“We think an announcement could be coming on Friday and we’re just hoping it’s not another one full of red tape. The devil will be in the detail.

"We’re hoping they’ll listen to the EU parliament who asked that homeowners be given a break and that they actually start helping them with the scheme. The scheme is bad and not fit for purpose in many cases.”

Mr Diver said the focus group is seeking ‘upwards of 40,000 euro right through the board’.

"And also, that this isn’t a loan or paying back to banks and we’re expecting that they will give it to use at your discretion and that you’ll show receipts etc.”

"We’re also looking to make sure the house ends up mortgageable, sellable and insurable’.

Mr Diver told how, ‘every day you’re involved in the campaign is a fight’.

"These people have suffered enough. It’s time we got a scheme that helps them get on with their life.”