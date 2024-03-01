Derelict Housing Taskforce to be set up for The Fountain estate in Derry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The motion was brought forward by Sinn Féin councillors Emma McGinley and Aisling Hutton at a Full Council meeting on Wednesday, February 28.

It called for a taskforce comprised of “community representatives, elected Members, Council Officers, Housing Executive and any other relevant departments” to address community issues from buildings being left “derelict and in an unsafe state”.

Cllr McGinley stressed that the taskforce’s role would not be to pay to fix the buildings, but to coordinate meetings with relevant stakeholders to “tackle the issue”.

The Fountain area of Derry. (File picture)

Cllr Hutton said that, in October last year, Fountain estate residents had voiced their concerns to her about the “extreme health and safety hazard” caused by the buildings.

Cllr Hutton said: “We decided to do a walkabout and discovered that there were quite a few derelict buildings, owned by both the Housing Executive and private owners.

“Some had been caged off, but weren’t safe at all. One building had no windows, and there was a gentleman found sleeping there.

“I spoke with community organisations within the Fountain, and they welcomed this motion and were delighted something was being done.

“It’s import that these people are listened to, as they’re a very valued community within the Moor DEA.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said many privately-owned building in the area were left in a “state of disrepair”, and often become “unsafe and unsightly”. She said there was in issue with derelict buildings throughout the area.

“I have been living opposite a property which has been derelict for nearly 30 years,” Alderman McMorris said. “And there’s nothing I would like more than to see it restored with a family moving in and making it their forever home.

“The Fountain has many derelict residential and commercial properties, as well as many visitors and workers on a daily basis. It should be vibrant and a place the community should be proud of.

“We’re all aware of the housing crisis, and if all the derelict properties were restored it would go a long way towards alleviating homelessness for a lot of families.”

