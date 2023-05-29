The Met Office has stated that today’s temperature is a lovely 16 degrees, but this is set to increase as the week goes on.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, 29 May, will be ‘sunny’ and 19 degrees, Wednesday will go back down to 16 degrees but the sun will remain and the temperature will go back up to 18 degrees on Thursday, with sunny intervals. The best of the weather will be at the weekend, with Friday being forecast as a very sunny 18 degrees, Saturday at 19 and Sunday, at 18 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s also good news for Donegal, as their Bank Holiday is next Monday, June 5.

All roads head to the beach this week.

Met Eireann is forecasting it to be a little bit cloudier for Donegal, but with higher temperatures, with tomorrow, Tuesday May 30, set to hit 20 degrees with a 0% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be 21 degrees, Thursday will see temperatures go to 19 degrees and increase to 21 on Friday,. Saturday will be a great 19 degrees and partly cloudy while Sunday will be 19 degrees with sunny skies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, it’s time to get the barbeque out or head to the beach and enjoy our gorgeous Derry and Donegal as the sun shines on us. Don’t forget the sunscreen!