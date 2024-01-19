Derry and Strabane Council has green-lit a 'robust and detailed' review of Mobuoy dump remediation plans

Derry City and Strabane District Council has green-lit a “robust and detailed” review of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Mobuoy dump remediation plans.

Mobuoy.

It follows a Council motion in October last year, which requested a report be brought forward on the “implications and liabilities for Council should it embark on an open and public call for remediation options for the site”.

The motion also requested that the strategy would be developed in conjunction with DAERA.

Senior Environmental Health Officer , Karen Phillips, presented an update report at an Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting on Wednesday last, January 17.

Mrs Phillips said officers had met with DAERA officials to discuss the motion and that Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) officials now plan to “publicise and seek views on DAERA’s proposed remediation strategy in the coming weeks”.

She proposed the procurement of a specialist, who can give a “robust and detailed” review of DAERA’s strategy once the public call for views opens.

Mrs Phillips said: “The remediation of the Mobuoy illegal landfill site is an extremely important local issue, with considerable public interest.

“There will be a significant cost to taking a detailed review, but given local concerns it would be important for council to undertake it as it will enable Council to provide an informed and expert response.“

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said it was imperative that the Council does “all that we can” to get a specialist team in place as quickly as possible.

“This is such a major issue for residents local to the site, for our local environment and ecology, but also for our full Council area,” Alderman Middleton said. “I don’t know anybody who isn’t concerned about Mobuoy, so I’m happy to see movement.”

Sinn Féin councillor Alex Duffy agreed that the site was a “significant concern for residents”.

He concluded: “We eagerly anticipate comprehensive reports from Council and DAERA, after that we can hopefully get some movement”.

DAERA has previously stated that the nature of the illegal deposits includes municipal waste, construction and demolition waste and municipal waste mixed with waste.

