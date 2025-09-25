Derry and Strabane recycling centres to move to winter opening hours from Monday

Recycling Centres across the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will transition to Winter Opening Hours from Monday, September 29.

With the change of season, most sites will adopt revised hours. From Monday, all Recycling Centres — except Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Strahan’s Road, and Spamount — will operate from 9:30am to 5:00pm.

Residents are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the opening times of their local Recycling Centre over the Winter months.

These Winter hours will replace the extended Summer timetable currently in operation.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, urged residents to check updated times before visiting.

“We’re asking the public to take note of the updated Winter opening hours and plan their visits accordingly,” he said. “While most centres are now standardising to 9:30am to 5:00pm, some locations will retain their usual schedules — so it’s worth double-checking before you travel.”

“Our website has all the up-to-date information, including location details, waste and recycling tips, the bin collection calendar, and how to book a Bulky Waste collection.”

Recycling Centres at Pennyburn, Strathfoyle, Strahan’s Road, and Spamount will continue operating under their existing timetables.

To find your nearest Recycling Centre and view the latest information, please visit: www.derrystrabane.com/recycling