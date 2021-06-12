Derry based respiratory consultant Dr Rose Sharkey accepts OBE on behalf of Altnagelvin team

Dr Rose Sharkey was nominated for her long-standing service to respiratory medicine.

Dr Sharkey and her team have been singled out for particular praise for their response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accepting the award on behalf of the entire Respiratory team at Altnagelvin hospital, Dr Sharkey said: “I am both extremely honoured and humbled to receive this OBE, which I am proud to accept on behalf of the Respiratory team at Altnagelvin hospital.

Dr Rose Sharkey, Respiratory Consultant at the Western Trust, has been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021 with the award of an OBE.

“It is truly their award as much as mine as this award recognises the excellent work of the team during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This team has been at the frontline in the management of patients with COVID-19 infection for the past 15 months. They have excelled during the outbreak by putting themselves in the path of the virus for the sake of their patients, by learning new skills to better manage their patients and by making personal sacrifices on a daily basis in order to support their colleagues in the management of patients.

“The nurses, nursing auxiliaries, doctors, ward clerks, catering, cleaning and porter staff, pharmacists and all personnel who support patient care are consistently rising to the daily challenges to care for these patients who are often the most vulnerable in our community.

“Their work has saved many lives and for those unfortunate patients who did not survive, the staff cared for them with the utmost of tenderness and compassion. I am so grateful to be a part of this team and I accept this OBE on their behalf.

“I would like to thank my family who have always been supportive of my career especially my mother, Theresa, who will enjoy this moment from her home in North-West Donegal. Finally, and most importantly, I thank God for being my guide and support every day.”