Derry car park likened to ‘the Grand Canyon’

The Health Centre car park was one of nine in the City and District deemed to be high priority and needing immediate action at a total cost of £316,980.

In 2015, 30 off-street car parks transferred to Derry City & Strabane Council from Transport NI under the provision of Transfer of Designated Off-Street Car Parks, Assets and Liabilities Scheme 2015.

Currently 15 paid for and 14 free of charge car parks are operated by the Council. Other high priority car parks in the city are Simpson’s Brae, with an indicative cost of £6,600, William Street, £15,060 and Claudy, £53,740 with others in Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Strabane.

The damaged surface at Shantallow Health Centre car park.

A further nine car parks, five of which are in Derry, have been deemed medium priority for action within the next year. These are Victoria Market, Carlisle Road, Foyle Valley Railway, Foyle Street and Spencer Road.

These car parks were described by officers as being in ‘generally a satisfactory condition however do require some minor remedial works.’

The remaining eleven inspected were said to require ‘no action’.

SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell described the report as ‘very good news’. “In particular it’s very good news for the staff and patients that use the Shantallow Health Centre in my own DEA of Ballyarnett,” he said. “That car park is in a particularly bad state of repair and it’s reminiscent of the Grand Canyon. People are going to be happy when this remedial work is completed.”

Sinn Fein Colr. Aileen Mellon said: “I am very happy to see the Shantallow Health Centre car park on the list and whilst we would like to do all the areas we see within our own DEAs, we also know there is a prioritisation needed.”

Members of the Business & Culture Committee were unanimous in their support, and £316,980 for the priority works was approved.

By Gillian Anderson