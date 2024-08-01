Derry Chamber Chief Executive Anna Doherty hails rail review as ‘huge step’ on road to improved regional balance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chief Executive of the Derry Chamber of Commerce Anna Doherty has hailed the final All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR), saying its proposals for Derry represent a huge step on the road to improved regional balance.

Among the report’s flagship recommendations is for a new Derry to Portadown railway line to be prioritsed.

The AISRR further proposes a new link to Letterkenny and potential stations at Ballykelly and Limavady.

Mrs. Doherty said: "Derry Chamber welcomes the recommendations laid out in [the] All Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR). What is particularly pleasing is that the voice of the North West has been listened to since the draft report was put out to consultation in 2023, with the view that the prospective Portadown-Derry rail connection be electrified and capable of handling speeds up to 200km/h now included in the final report.

Chamber of Commerce Anna Doherty.

"Such an improvement will be very important for the North West both in terms of the quality of the service and minimising its environmental impact.

"It is very encouraging to see the Portadown-Derry line - which will serve the greater North West through a stop in Strabane as well - prioritised as it delivers key intercity and regional objectives. Coupled with further improvements to North West rail connectivity such as the Derry-Letterkenny line, the dual tracking of the Derry-Belfast line, and the possibility of new inter-city and suburban services creating a spur to and new station in Limavady, the report's recommendations will see connectivity to the North West improving in three different directions.

"We at Derry Chamber have long beat the drum for improved regional balance and these recommendations will be a huge step towards achieving that end goal."

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts also welcomed the development but lamented the exclusion of Enniskillen and Fermanagh from the rail review.

“An enhanced and expanded rail network across the island can only be positive for our carbon zero targets, connectivity and boosting the economy of our towns and cities.

“While there are many welcome recommendations in this report, it is disappointing that a rail link to Enniskillen was not included. If we are serious about addressing the sub regional divide in Northern Ireland, the West must not be left behind.”

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) gave its support to the review.

TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said: “TSSA welcomes the investment in rail infrastructure recommended in this review. Increasing rail capacity can only help grow passenger numbers and support Ireland and Northern Ireland’s progress towards developing a green economy.

“Any investment in infrastructure should be accompanied by investing in the existing and future workforce to build a railway across Ireland which is fit for the future.”

A resurrection of the old ‘Derry Road’ railway operated by the Great Northern Railway until the 1960s, could cost between £1.8 and £2.8billion (€2.2bn-€3.4bn) based on 2021 prices, the AISRR states.

The estimated cost of the Derry to Letterkenny line is set at between £200m and £300m and the estimated capital costs of developing new stations on the Derry to Coleraine line have been put by the authors at between £100m-£200m.