Derry chosen to host free epic 6-hour music and arts celebration on Easter Saturday

Derry has been chosen as one of only a handful of city’s to host a massive Easter Saturday celebration with free music and arts taking over Guildhall Square for six hours straight.

The huge ‘Triumph of Music’ event is being staged in Derry to kick off the National Gallery’s 200th birthday celebrations, with giant wicker heads processing through the city, new music and performance by Celtronic, a take-over of the Guildhall Square many other events which will remain under wraps until the day itself.

The mammoth undertaking will see Turner Prize winning artist Jeremy Deller deliver a six-hour live installation in the Guildhall Square on Easter Saturday, 19 April starting at 12 noon.

An open invite for everyone to come along to the free event which is being billed as a “joyous and raucous experience, involving audiences, artists, musicians, craftspeople and performers in hailing the music that enriches our lives”.

Some of the characters who will be roaming the city centre on April 19.

The Triumph of Music in Derry will also launch ‘The Triumph of Art’, a five-city celebration of NG200, the bicentenary of the National Gallery in London. Follow up major public events will take place in Dundee, Llandudno and Plymouth, before a summer London crescendo at Trafalgar Square in July.

The project has been developed by the National Gallery with Derry’s The Playhouse, Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in Dundee, Mostyn in Llandudno and The Box in Plymouth, and the project is supported by Art Fund.

Known for his boundary-breaking installations and spectacles, including The Battle of Orgreave and the Somme remembrance We're Here Because We're Here, Jeremy Deller is a conceptual artist “who creates participatory experiences which dissolve barriers between art and audience”.

While the full detail of the event will remain secret until the day, it has been confirmed that the Armagh Rhymers will bring music, storytelling and drama, with eight young performers have been involved in extensive training at The Playhouse to help animate and bring the procession and characters to life on the day.

Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller.

The celebration coincides with the 25th and final edition of Celtronic, Ireland's longest running electronic music festival and will feature a mix of performances and experiences, including a family-friendly dance party at The Guildhall with DJ Tom Middleton.

Kevin Murphy, CEO of The Playhouse in Derry, said: “If you venture into Guildhall Square on Easter Saturday, you will become part of Jeremy Deller’s latest unpredictable and inspirational public art imagining. You are guaranteed to have your head turned and mind boggled. We invite people to come and have spirits lifted, hearts lightened and passions raised in a celebration of the Triumph of Music. We are honoured to be launching such a significant celebratory event and cannot wait for everything to unfold before our eyes.”

Jeremy Deller said: “I’m looking forward to working with partners across all four nations to create something epic to mark the National Gallery’s 200 years.”

Emily Stone, Project Curator at the National Gallery, said: “We couldn’t have found better partners to work with for this commission – they represent a fantastic combination of history and heritage, and emerging talent.”