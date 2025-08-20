Derry City and Strabane District Council issues update on services for upcoming Bank Holiday

Derry City and Strabane District Council is advising the public of service arrangements for the upcoming August Bank Holiday on Monday, August 25.

Most services and facilities will be operating as normal throughout the Bank Holiday weekend.

Bin collections will take place as scheduled and Recycling Centres will be open as usual.

Residents are reminded to leave their bins out for collection as normal and to continue to recycle using Blue and Brown bins correctly.

Council offices on Strand Road in Derry and at Derry Road in Strabane will be closed on Monday, August 25, reopening as normal on Tuesday, August 26. The same arrangements will be in place for the Registry Offices in both Derry and Strabane.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will remain open and welcoming visitors across the holiday.

The Alley Theatre will also be open over the weekend and on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Council’s Out of Hours Service for ongoing dog attacks on persons or animals will continue to be available across the holiday period. To report an incident, members of the public should contact 07734 128096. Serious cases may be assessed and responded to by the Dog Warden.

All Council parks and greenways will remain open as normal for the public to enjoy, and everyone is encouraged to use these spaces responsibly by keeping them clean and safe. Council-owned cemeteries will also remain open and operational daily from 8:00am to 8:00pm.

All leisure facilities, including Foyle Arena, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Arena, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Waterside Shared Village, Bishop’s Field, Brooke Park, City Baths and Templemore Sports Complex, will be open and operating as normal throughout the Bank Holiday.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Ruairí McHugh, encouraged residents to make the most of the holiday.

He said: “I want to wish everyone a safe and enjoyable August Bank Holiday. This is a great opportunity to spend time with family and friends while enjoying the many excellent services and facilities available across our district. Please remember to recycle, and to take care of our shared spaces so that everyone can enjoy them.”