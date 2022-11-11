News you can trust since 1772
Derry city cemetery lower gate to close during GAA matches

People visiting Derry city cemetery this weekend have been advised that the Lone Moor Road entrance will be closed from 12 noon on Sunday to facilitate large numbers of people arriving for GAA fixtures.

By Brendan McDaid
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fans are set to gather at Celtic Park opposite the lower entrance to the cemetery for the Ulster GAA Football Intermediate Club Championship quarter finals between Glenullin and Galbally Pearses followed by Glen V Errigal Ciaran on Sunday afternoon.

A Council spokesperson said: “Visitors should note that the lower gate at Lone Moor Road will be closed from 12 noon on Sunday and will reopen on Monday Nov 14 at 8am. Access will be via the Creggan gate only during this period.

“This is to facilitate the large numbers expected in the area and an increase in the volume of traffic due to a number of games being held at Celtic Park.

Derry’s City Cemetery. DER1720GS - 011

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation to ensure everyone’s health and safety at this time.”

