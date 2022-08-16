Derry city tidal flooding alleviation scheme to move to design phase

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailed designs have already been developed for schemes at flooding hotspots in Eglinton and Drumahoe but are being re-evaluated to take account of the most recent inundations in July.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said the review process is expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Mr. O’Dowd said: “My Department is developing a number of flood alleviation proposals for the North West. Proposed schemes for Drumahoe and Eglinton have been progressed to detailed design.

Recent surface water flooding at Baronet Street off the Strand Road.

“However, the development of these proposals are complex and have required re-evaluation to determine if a viable solution can be found.

“This re-evaluation continues and will also now include a review of the recent flooding to ensure that any proposals would be effective.

“It is hoped this re-evaluation will be completed by the end of 2022. Subject to the identification of a viable proposal the detailed design will be further developed, in conjunction with the environmental impact assessment, and I have asked my officials to progress this work as quickly as possible.”

“A further flood alleviation scheme is currently proposed for the Derry City area, mainly focusing on tidal flood risk. It is intended this project will progress to design in the coming months,” the minister revealed.

The DfI report last year noted: “Londonderry has no formal sea defences, however, banks/quays act as a form of tidal defence that provides limited protection to low-lying areas of the city. These could overtop in more severe flood events, although tidal flood risk is much lower overall than combined fluvial and surface water flood risk and the standard of protection they offer is unknown.”

There is also study for longer term protection measures in Strabane.

“A feasibility study for Strabane is also on-going, which will assess the existing flood defences within Strabane,” said Mr. O’Dowd.