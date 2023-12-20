Derry Council Christmas Service arrangements for festive season confirmed

The public are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the Christmas opening times for Council service arrangements over the Christmas holiday period as bin collections, some recycling centres, leisure services and The Alley Theatre are affected.

There will be some changes to recycling services over the Christmas holidays including recycling centre opening times and bin collections.

Households whose bins are normally collected on Mondays or Tuesdays will be affected.

Blue and Brown bin collections due to take place on Christmas Day (Monday, December 25) will be lifted on Saturday, December 23.

Blue and Brown bin collections due to take place on Boxing Day (Tuesday, December 26) will be lifted on Sunday, December 24.

Black and Brown bin collections due to take place on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1) will be lifted on Saturday, December 30.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Patricia Logue, said: “There are a few slight amendments to the collection calendar to ensure that all bins are collected before Christmas Day and make sure everyone enjoys their well-deserved Christmas break.

“The majority of services are unaffected however to allow collection teams to have Christmas Day and Boxing Day off, blue and brown bin collections will take place on the weekend before. Similarly, New Years Day collections will take place on the Saturday beforehand.

All Leisure Centres will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

“This can be a busy period at Recycling Centres and we are grateful to staff who work through the holidays to make sure their opening hours are largely unaffected. I would really appreciate it if everyone using these services over the festive period shows our staff respect and kindness when visiting.”

In addition to this, Brooke Park will also be closed on Wednesday, December 27. City Baths, Bishop’s Field, the Waterside Shared Village and Brandywell Stadium will be closed from December 22 until January 2 inclusive.

Council Offices in Derry and Strabane will be closed the week commencing December 25 as well as Monday, January 1. Offices will re-open on Tuesday, January 2 at 9am for business.

All Council Parks and Cemeteries will remain open throughout the holiday period.

Both The Guildhall and The Tower Museum will close on Saturday, December 23 with the last entry at 3pm. It will re-open again on Wednesday, December 27 with last entry at 5pm in the Guildhall and 4pm in the Tower Museum between December 27 and 30.

The last entry on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31 will be 3pm.

Both facilities will be closed on New Year’s Day (Monday, January 1) and will re-open on Tuesday, January 2 as normal.

The Alley Theatre will close on Christmas Eve and will reopen on Tuesday, January 2 at 10am, as well as A space2 café which will reopen on January 4, 2024.

Registration Offices in Derry will close on Friday, December 22 and re-open again on Tuesday, January 2. The offices will be open on Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29 from 10am until 12pm for urgent appointments only.

The Registration Offices in Strabane will close on Friday, December 22 and re-open on Tuesday, January 2