Derry Councillor 'disappointed' at flood relief scheme response for Ivy Mead, Drumahoe, Eglinton

Members of the Environment and Regeneration Committee members received an update from statutory partners following a motion in July which called for council to monitor the progress of flood mitigations in affected areas.

Officers made contact with statutory agencies including DfI, NI Fire & Rescue, NI Water, NI Housing Executive, Red Cross and WHSCT requesting a monthly update, however, SDLP councillor Martin Reilly spoke of his ‘disappointment’ at the lack of update in his DEA from the Department of Infrastructure as their report only referred to the short-term flood relief scheme at Ballycolman, Strabane.

He said: “The reason we asked for this to be a recurring item on the agenda followed on from serious flooding in the council area in a range of locations. The report from DfI was limited to one location in the council area and not in my DEA where there has been significant flooding.

August 2017 - General view of the River Faughan at Drumahoe, Derry following severe flash flooding that hit homes and businesses and swept away cars. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

“I appreciate that the Minister, before he left office, had answered an Assembly question which gave an update in relation to the work the DfI were doing in relation to bringing forward schemes for Ivy Mead, Drumahoe and Eglinton so I’m disappointed that DfI haven’t put that into the report they have presented to council.

“In the Minister’s answer he indicated that the scheme his Department were designing will be brought forward and completed by the end of this year so I would appreciate if officers would engage with DfI to see it would be possible that the report the Minister indicated would be complete, could be presented to council as part of this standing item on the agenda in next month’s meeting.

“I appreciate we no longer have an Assembly and the Minister is no longer in post but if he gave a commitment hopefully the officials in DfI will be able to meet us.”

Karen Phillips, Director of Environment and Regeneration confirmed council officers would put the question to DfI officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

August 2017 - General view of the car park at the River Faughan at Drumahoe, Derry after severe flash flooding that hit homes and businesses and swept away cars. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

She added: “If any members have any other areas that they have specific questions of any Departments please let me know and we will follow that up and get the information the members want.”

Gillian Anderson

Local Democracy Reporter

Advertisement Hide Ad