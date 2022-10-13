Derry councillors approve funding for £15,000 study on offsetting and sequestering carbon
Derry City and Strabane Environment and Regeneration Committee have given their approval to a proposal to map the opportunity to develop a Local Carbon Offset Fund.
Derry City & Strabane District Council would work in partnership with councils in Belfast, Antrim and Newtownabbey, Mid and East Antrim, Ards and North Down, Fermanagh and Omagh and Newry, Mourne and Down.
A desktop review will look at quantifying the opportunity for establishing a regional Carbon Offset Fund that could be used to finance a pipeline of climate investments.
These could range from investments in energy efficiency, decarbonised heating and renewable energy to habitat restoration and other nature-based solutions that enhance resilience and sequester carbon.
The total budget is £15,000 across the seven councils.
Most Popular
People Before Profit councillor Maeve O’Neill said: “It’s important that we do this. Local councils have a responsibility and there’s lots that can be done and it’s good we are sharing the load with other councils in terms of research.”