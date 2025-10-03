Derry councillors have claimed Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) inaction on critical, “polluter pays” waste and contaminated land legislation has contributed to "environmental catastrophes” at the Mobuoy dump site.

In a joint motion, put forward at September's Full Council meeting, Independent councillors Gary Donnelly, Paul Gallagher and Raymond Barr, as well as People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin, proposed that council write to DAERA and request that they commence Part III of the Waste and Contaminated Land Order 1997, which they say is “long overdue”.

The motion read: “This Council welcomes the NI Audit Office report on Waste Crime published in July 2025 and shares the Comptroller and Auditor General’s concern over Stormont’s repeated failure to commence Part III of [the Order].”

The Mobuoy dump site after the Faughan breached its banks during a flood in 2017.

“Members are concerned that the absence of a contaminated land regime for the Six Counties presents unacceptable risks to our citizens and environment.

“Therefore, this Council will write to the [DAERA] Minister calling on his Department to prioritise the long-overdue commencement of this legislation.

“Furthermore, a letter will be sent to the Chairperson of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee so that it is aware of this Council’s alarm at the Department’s inaction and our support for the commencement of Part III of the Order when the Committee scrutinises the Audit Office’s highly critical report.”

Councillor Donnelly added: “The Six Counties has an abysmal reputation as a place where illegal dumping is rife and contaminated lands go unrecorded and unremediated.

“The Order is nearly 30 years old [and] was t designed to allow Government to deal effectively with land contamination, but Stormont has failed miserably.

“Part III of the Order reinforces the polluter pays principle, can provide a legal framework for dealing with historic contamination including illegal waste sites, [and] will protect our citizens and environment, [but it] is still not enforced.

“The public has a right to know if they are living in proximity to contaminated land

“Once commenced [this] legislation will place a burden on this council to inspect our district and identify contaminated lands.

“As a council we need to plan for this, but we must not be complicit in repeated failures and delays of Stormont that could well be placing our citizens and environment at unnecessary risk.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson supported the motion and said council had seen “the catastrophic impact of illegal dumping”, specifically at Mobuoy.

He said: “It is an environmental disaster and it's going to take huge effort, in terms of investment and planning, to address the huge amounts of toxic waste at Mobuoy.

“The results of illegal dumping will impact generations to come and it's clear that the legislative framework needs to step up.

“It isn’t fit for purpose and we can’t see Mobuoy being repeated elsewhere, so if this proposal, and further legislation, helps protect from environmental catastrophes like Mobuoy it can only be a good thing.”