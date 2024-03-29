Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Recycling centres across the city and district will be closed on Easter Sunday and Monday, but will be operating under their normal hours for the rest of the Easter Bank Holiday including Good Friday and Easter Tuesday.

Leisure Services will see some changes to their usual opening hours over the holidays. City Baths are closed this Good Friday however all other Council leisure centres including Foyle Arena, Templemore Sports Complex, Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure Centre are open as normal.

Riversdale Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Complex and Derg Valley Leisure centre will be open on Easter Sunday, all other centres will be closed.

Derry Easter: Bin collection, recycling and cemetery opening hours released

All Centres will remain closed on Easter Monday and Tuesday, except for Foyle Arena and Templemore Sports Complex which will open on Easter Tuesday.

Council facilities including Bishop’s Field, the Brandywell Stadium, Booke Park and the Waterside Shared Village will remain closed from Good Friday until Easter Tuesday, reopening as normal on Wednesday, April 3.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will be closed on Easter Sunday with some slight changes to their opening hours over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The buildings will be open 9am until 6pm on Good Friday, Saturday, March 30 and Easter Monday, with the last entry at 5pm. The facilities will be open as normal on Easter Tuesday from 9am until 8pm with the last entry at 7pm.

Cemeteries will also be open as normal over the Easter Holiday weekend.

Council offices on Strand Road, Derry will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, reopening as normal on Wednesday, April 3.

Council offices on Derry Road, Strabane will be open on Good Friday, but will close on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday, reopening as normal on Wednesday, April 3.

The Alley Theatre in Strabane will be closed on Easter Sunday and will remain open as normal for the rest of the Easter holidays.

Registrar Offices in Derry and Strabane will be closed on Good Friday, Easter Monday and Tuesday, reopening as normal on Wednesday, April 3.

In line with the clocks going forward this weekend, Recycling centres will change to their Summer opening from Tuesday, April 2.

Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Strahan’s Road Recycling Centres will all remain the same; Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 1pm to 5pm.

Claudy, Domemana and Glendermot Recycling Centres will also remain the same; Tuesday to Friday 9:30am until 5pm and Saturday 9:30am to 4:30pm.

Eglinton, Park and Plumbridge will now open on Mondays from 12pm until 7pm and from 11:30am until 7pm on Tuesdays to Fridays.

Due to operational changes, the opening times for Newtownstewart and Spamount Recycling facilities will change. Newtownstewart will now open on Tuesday to Friday 11am to 7pm and Saturday 9:30am to 4:30pm. Spamount will be open 10am until 5pm on Mondays and from 9:30am to 5pm on Tuesday to Fridays.

Cemeteries will also change to their Summer Opening Hours from this Friday, April 29 and will now be open from 8am until 8pm daily until October 31.