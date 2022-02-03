Derry horse field vandals putting lives in danger after near misses - Colr.

Independent Derry & Strabane Councillor Gary Donnelly.

Independent Derry Councillor Gary Donnelly spoke with a local farmer who raised concerns over the potential impact of the incidents.

Colr. Donnelly said there have been several near misses after fencing was cut through and the spooked horses inside the field got out and ran off onto the busy and winding Letterkenny Road.

In one incident, a 40ft vehicle had to slam on the brakes, narrowly avoiding a collision.

Colr. Donnelly said: “These are huge big horses and they are more scared than anything when this happens which is why they run, and if that happened to a family in a small car people could be killed.

“There is inevitably going to be consequences with these actions and if this keeps happening it is only a matter of time before someone is killed here.”

Colr. Donnelly appealed to those cutting the fencing to desist. “This has now happened a number of times and it appears people are trying to gain access to go through the fields but this is very dangerous given what has happened already.