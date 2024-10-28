Derry Journal Editorial: Hallowe'en shows what is possible but must not be a missed opportunity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is, for many local people of all ages across the north west, the highlight of the year and as dusk falls earlier this week, our city and towns are coming alive for the second-to-none Hallowe’en festivities.

Not only does the festival help put the city and wider region on the world’s map but for residents, visitors, artists and businesses it is also a massive opportunity to show off our artistic and creative prowess, boost the local economy, and perhaps most importantly of all to bring everyone together to just have a great time.

We often measure events in economic terms but the joy that our region’s signature festival brings and it’s power to provide magical memories for everyone from the parade participants and trick or treaters to the artists and community-based groups who put on such a world class show is priceless.

There is one gripe I have heard though, and it is an important one as there is some confusion around what is actually happening where and when. I’ve heard this a few times over recent days and it got me thinking about how many times I’ve heard someone locally say they didn’t know something was on until it was over. There is a good deal of money spent on programming and marketing events in the NW, and while inviting YouTubers and Instagram stars from across the world and advertising beyond the area and through non-traditional media and means is all well and good, ensuring the core audience – local people - are fully and effectively updated on what is happening during this and other major events should take priority.

Overall though, the events that are put on are of exceptional quality and really show what is possible here in the north west.