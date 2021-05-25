DERRY JOURNAL Editorial : MICA homeowners deserve no less than 100%

Over 10,000 people gathered along the shorefront of the Inishowen seaside town alone - more than three times the population of Buncrana - on Saturday to say loud and clear that nothing less than 100% redress from the government is acceptable.

The stories of families forced to live in, and pay mortgages and bills for, homes which are becoming, or already have become, unsafe and uninhabitable have been heartbreaking. Those who have spearheaded the campaign over the years and who secured the 90% Redress had a huge job on their hands and they did an outstanding job in getting the issue put before the national stage and in bringing it to this point. As the details of that government scheme have become clear, and as some of these same long-standing campaigners have themselves pointed out, it now appears to be insufficient for enable many homeowners to get their homes fixed. Many of those affected will have ploughed their life savings into their homes and many have no money for the 10% they are being asked to contribute, and have spoken of difficulties in securing loans.

The bill to get the homes inspected meanwhile is also proving prohibitive as the cost is not guaranteed under the scheme, while the worry about where people will go if and when work gets under way and how those costs will be covered is adding further stress.

LEFT: Paddy Diver who has instrumental in galvanising support for the campaign over recent months and RIGHT: Aoife Frazer, from Carndonagh, at the mica rally in Buncrana on Saturday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2120GS – 046

This is an atrocious situation for anyone to find themselves in, whether that be someone with a young family, a pensioner or couple living on their own, or for someone with a holiday home, as these are not even covered under the scheme.

The strength of feeling on this matter is not going to go away. It is time for the government in Dublin to re-examine the scheme, fix the flaws and give the people they serve in Donegal some much needed peace of mind and hope for a safe and secure the future.