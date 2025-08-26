DERRY JOURNAL Editorial: ​Sure, we could do with a bit of rain

By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Aug 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 11:21 BST
​Don’t you hate it when people tell you ‘sure we could do with a bit of rain?’

It might not quite be a case of batten down the hatches this week but the tail end of Hurricane Erin is likely to bring some much needed rain fall to the North West.

It’s been a glorious spring and summer with several extended warm and dry spells throughout May, June, July and August.

Yet while the prevailing Atlantic weather we enjoy (suffer) means our micro-climate tends to be wetter than the rest of the country, a marked reduction in the amount of rainfall has been left local water supply systems under pressure.

Watchful starlings on the Colmcille Coracle weather vane with heavy skies over Derry this week.placeholder image
This is a longer term trend than just the last number of months.

According to Uisce Éireann reduced rainfall for more than a year has seen levels at local water sources drop significantly. given typical trends and the current spell of dry weather, levels are expected to decrease even further in the coming months.

