Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: Roadtesting the Toyota Aygo X – Air Edition

The car is clearly focused on the European market, designed in by their studio in Belgium but with Eastern touches, its four colour schemes named after related spices. Adding power to the image, dominant black paintwork at the rear pushes forward through the sills and over the wheelarches to focus attention.

Powered by its 71bhp 1.0 litre engine, this 5-speed manual version returns a 0-62mph time of 14.9 seconds with a top speed of 98mph. On road, and despite being the company’s smallest car, Toyota quality is evident, providing good cabin insulation for the firm ride. At normal city speeds, progress is quiet and relaxed, but a generous throttle response for quick manoeuvring raises the volume.

For city work, an excellent steering lock adds to the appeal, while the relatively vertical rear end and front and rear parking sensors with rear view camera, make easy work of tight town parking spaces. Also of benefit in this latest model is the 55mm higher seating position which helps all-round visibility.

Toyota Aygo X – Air Edition

Fitted with the Toyota Safety Sense ADAS technologies, driver assistance comes from a higher speed Pre-Collision System (PCS) with vehicle detection, day and night pedestrian detection, and daytime cyclist detection. Collision Mitigation Support functions, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist and Emergency Steering Assist all make their Aygo debut.

For the occupants, those in the front benefit most in terms of long distance room, however the double rear seats are tight for adults but with the advantage of four doors, is ideal for child seat access. For the driver, steering adjustment is tilt only, relying on accurate seat set-up for a comfortable driving position.

In terms of ventilation, the Aygo X has standard automatic air conditioning with the additional fine weather bonus of a roll-back sunroof. Electric front windows are also standard, but the slim rear doors are limited to a hinged glass panel.

Upholstery is a practical heavy grey cloth with patterned stitching while detailing around the central console and air vents reflects the main exterior body colour.

The restriction in any small car is the boot size, just 231 litres in this case, but the two rear seats are individually collapsible giving improved scope for luggage options.

Infotainment provision is well catered for with a central 8-inch multimedia screen with Bluetooth connectivity for Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

In terms of running costs, the Aygo X – Air Edition with its 5-speed manual gearbox has a given combined fuel consumption of 58.8mpg and a CO2 emission of 110g/km. The model is in Group 6A for insurance and is priced at £19,380 OTR.

Although the car comes with a 3-year / 60,000 mile warranty, this can be extended to up to 10-years / 100,000 mile cover with annual qualifying services carried out by an authorised Toyota workshop.