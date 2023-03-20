Derry Journal Motoring with Jim McCauley: Test drive the new HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

This all-wheel drive model in ‘Ultimate’ specification features an electric motor on each axle, powered by the recently upgraded 77.4 kWh battery. Output is rated at 325 PS (239kW) and with a torque figure of 605 Nm, it achieves the benchmark 0-62mph time in 5.2 seconds.

Keyless entry gives access to the push button starter, and gear selection is on a steering column mounted pod which is simply twisted in the direction in which you wish to travel. The car creeps forward silently until the tyre noise on the road surface confirms travel. Despite its performance and option to increase it on ‘Sport’ mode, it offers a comfortable but nevertheless well supported ride, achieving that fine balance of acceptability by both driver and passengers.

A wide, deep windscreen provides excellent forward visibility while the twin screen dash provides a 12-inch, full-touch infotainment screen and twinned 12- inch digital gauge cluster for the driver. Control layout is simple to follow, keeping information to a minimum with a head-up display duplicating relevant output. A drive mode button on the steering wheel allows for a choice of sharper or more economical throttle response.

All-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5.

The car is equipped with the next level of Hyundai’s ‘SmartSense’ advanced driver assistance system, and is their first model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2. Other driving assistance systems include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist. The technologies also assure the safety of backseat passengers with Safe Exit Assist, which holds the release on the electronic child lock until there is no risk from oncoming traffic.

Standard parking assistance features include Remote Smart Parking Assist which allows the driver to remotely park or exit a parking spot from outside the vehicle. This works for both parallel and perpendicular parking and can be activated via a button on the vehicle’s smart key.

Roomy Interior

For the passengers, the interior is cavernous, offering excellent front and rear room in a cabin that features unobtrusive styling with two-tone light grey upholstery adding to the sense of space.

All-electric Hyundai IONIQ 5.

For luggage, there is 531 litres of boot space, which increases up to almost 1,600 litres when the rear seats are fully folded. There is also a front storage trunk that provides a further 57 litres acting as a useful tidy container for charge cables. The car is also capable of towing with a trailer capacity of up to 1,600 kg and additionally features V2L (Vehicle to Load) output with 13amp UK sockets capable of supplying up to 3.6kW of power.

In a week’s driving on local roads I averaged 3.6 miles/kWh with a 100% charge giving a range of 209 miles. The model reviewed costs in the region of £50,000. The cost is dependant on customer options and is covered by Hyundai’s five year unlimited mileage warranty package.