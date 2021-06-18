Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2021 : Nominations are now open

The annual awards - which had to be suspended last year due to COVID - were launched at the Guildhall by Mayor of Derry & Strabane, Alderman Graham Warke, sponsors and staff from the Derry Journal on Wednesday.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, will provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people. There are 15 categories including carer, inspirational educator, the Martin McCrossan Tourism & Hospitality award, volunteer and sports person.

The seventh edition of the Derry Journal awards are being sponsored by, among others, Bet McLean, City of Derry Airport, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Apex, Alchemy, Specsavers and Calor.

Group pictured at the launch of the Derry Journal – BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2021 in Guildhall Square on Wednesday afternoon last. From left, Maeve Walsh, Retail Director, Specsavers, Caroline Corr, Calor, Louise Strain, Derry Journal, Brendan McDaid, Editor, Derry Journal, John Harkin, CEO, Alchemy Technology Services, the Mayor of Derry and Strabane Alderman Graham Warke, Andrena O'Prey, Advertising Manager, Derry Journal, Jacqui Diamond, Derry Journal, Paul McLean, managing director BetMcLean, principal sponsor, Teresa McCloskey, Performance & Quality Manager, Apex Housing Association, Donna Matthewson, Director of Housing, Apex Housing Association , Steve Frazer, Managing Director, City of Derry Airport and Julie Forde, events Manager, Derry Journal. DER2124GS – 020

Mayor Warke, said: “This is always a fantastic event from the Journal, and I think after the past year it is more important than ever that we celebrate the people of our local community. In our city and district, we have so many heroes going above and beyond everyday across a wide range of sectors, and these awards are an opportunity to celebrate those people and their achievements.

“I am also delighted to sponsor the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the awards and I look forward to September and hearing more about those individuals and organisations who help make this district the place that we know and love.”

The shortlisted nominees will gather at a gala ceremony on September 30 at The Everglades. Brendan McDaid, Editor of the Derry Journal, said: “Given everything we have come through this past 15 months, this year’s awards will provide a fantastic platform to celebrate the amazing work that has been going on right across our communities in the north west and those who went above and beyond.”

For details see Page 15 of today’s Derry Journal for categories or visit: www.derrypeopleawards.co.uk

