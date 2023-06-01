Reports of vandalism and disrespectful behaviour towards Council staff have emerged in recent days.

Mayor Sandra Duffy is calling on parents and the general public to be mindful of this, and enjoy these facilities without causing harm; physically or verbally.

“I know the weather is lovely at the minute and we all want to get out and embrace it, but we must do so respectfully and ensure everyone in our communities has an opportunity to enjoy the Council facilities in their local area.

“I am asking the public, parents, teenagers and children to be more vigilant in our parks.

We have been experiencing higher levels of vandalism including explicit graffiti and burnt-out pieces of equipment such as bins and picnic tables.

"These facilities are there for everyone to enjoy and I hate to see it being spoiled by a small minority of people.”

If you have witnessed anti-social behaviour or have noticed damaged park facilities, please report it to Council.