Derry Mayor wishes Oakleafers well in All-Ireland semi-final

Thousands from the city and county will be Dublin-bound this weekend as the Oakleafers will take on Galway at Croke Park hoping to reach their first final since 1993.

It follows on from the Derry team winning the Ulster Championship for the first time in 24 years when they beat Donegal at the end of May.

Following a comprehensive quarter-final win over Clare in Croke Park two weeks ago, Derry fans will be heading south again as all roads lead to Dublin on Saturday.

Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured previously with fellow Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson.

The Council area are represented on the Derry panel by Steelstown players Ben McCarron and Donncha Gilmore and the club’s manager Hugh McGrath, who is part of Rory Gallagher’s backroom team.

The Strand Road Council offices and Alley Theatre will be lit up in red this weekend in support for the team.

Mayor Duffy said: “I want to say a massive good luck to everyone involved with Derry GAA ahead of the big game on Saturday. It has been a special and wonderful year watching this team and I don’t think any of us are ready for the journey to stop just yet!

“The achievements of the squad in winning Derry’s first Ulster title since 1998 were incredible, but I’m crossing my fingers that there is still more silverware to come. We saw last year what Tyrone winning the Ulster and All-Ireland titles meant to all those in our district and it’s great to see that Derry are following that up this season.”

Derry captain Christopher McKaigue lifts the trophy after his side's victory in the Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final between Derry and Donegal at St Tiernach's Park in Clones, Monaghan, which booked a place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Finals.