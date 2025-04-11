Derry MLA welcomes update on long-term remediation of Mobuoy waste site
It follows a question from the Foyle MLA submitted to the minister this month.
Mr Delargy said the illegal dumping has had a ‘deeply damaging impact’, as he welcomed the ministerial assurance that work is progressing in terms of monitoring the site, proceedings, and plans for remediation.
“Sinn Féin looks forward to the upcoming public consultation on the next steps for this site, expected to launch this spring, and I urge everyone to take part and make their voices heard.
"While the minister has assured that the riverbank and water quality are being closely monitored, I will continue to engage with the department and the minister on this issue.
“The people of Derry deserve to live in a safe and healthy environment — not one threatened by illegal dumping and environmental neglect.”
In his response the Minister said: “A draft remediation strategy has been developed for the long-term remediation of the Mobuoy site, in line with an industry standard process using guidance that applies to Northern Ireland. The next step will be a public consultation.
“I have approved that officials proceed to public consultation and the intention is to launch the consultation in Spring.
“In the meantime, the NIEA continues to implement a comprehensive Environmental Monitoring Programme (EMP) at the site. This includes site and riverbank inspections, surface water and groundwater monitoring, together with daily laboratory testing of water quality at the NI Water drinking water abstraction point.”
