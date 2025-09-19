Derry neighbours want action over rat infestation amid rubble of collapsed wall

Charlie Mullan says he has caught eight large rats in traps set in a laneway behind his house over recent days.

Other neighbours have captured animals and are appealing for the authorities to take action and address the issue.

In late 2011 a large retaining wall behind Mr. Mullan’s Marlborough Terrace home failed catastrophically crushing a number cars and a caravanette.

In the aftermath the old Derry City Council and Department of the Environment took remedial action in order to prevent further damage.

"They came and filled it up with gravel and stones. They were to come back and repair the wall but they put this fence up so that is their building site and we can't go near it,” says the Derry pensioner.

The result has been that the rubble, now overgrown with brambles and other thick vegetation, has become a breeding ground for brown rats.

“We are left now with a plague of rats in there. We have caught eight. We want the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to come up. That's their building site and we can't go in there. If we did go in there and disturb that and something happened we would be in bother.

“We want them to come up, take [the vegetation and rubbish] all away and put gabions up,” he adds.

Mr. Mullan says he has been in touch with Derry City & Strabane District Council’s environmental health officers who have advised against putting out traps because of the possibility of disease.

“But how are you going to catch them without putting traps up? There is a plague of them at the minute and we don't want them coming over the walls. We basically want something done. If they come in there, cleaned that up and put in a proper gabion retaining wall we'd be happy with that,” said Mr. Mullan.

In response to the residents’ concerns, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “While the Department understands the concerns raised regarding the collapsed wall at Marlborough Terrace, it is not situated on land owned or maintained by the Department.

"We are not aware of any previous discussions about the site or any commitment to funding remedial works. Responsibility for this wall would rest with the relevant landowners.”

A DC&SDC spokesperson confirmed that whilst Council does not provide a pest control service, on receipt of reports from residents, an officer from the Environmental Health Service has been to the area to investigate and has provided advice to residents with a view to assisting in addressing/preventing rodent infestations.

SDLP MLA, Mark H Durkan said: “This is yet another example of the ongoing issues caused by unadopted back lanes. I understand that the former Department of the Environment previously allocated funding to the Council to deal with the aftermath of a landslide in the area.

"However, a lack of ongoing maintenance has allowed vegetation to grow unchecked, creating perfect harbourage for rat populations to thrive.

“The situation highlights the urgent need for clear legislation covering unadopted areas, to ensure there is a responsible agency tasked with maintenance and upkeep. Otherwise ‘no-man’s land’ becomes everyone’s problem.”

1 . Charlie Mullan, pictured at the laneway behind his Marlborough Terrace, home this week. Charlie Mullan, pictured at the laneway behind his Marlborough Terrace, home this week. Photo: Kevin Mullan Photo Sales

2 . One of the brown rats captured over recent days. One of the brown rats captured over recent days. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

3 . A cat in hot pursuit of a brown rat at Marlborough Terrace. A cat in hot pursuit of a brown rat at Marlborough Terrace. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales