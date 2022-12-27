The first walk was in 2002, organised by Sister Bernardine, the then principal of Nazareth House Primary School.

The school has maintained its link with the walk, and among those taking part this year was Mrs Roisin Blackery, who was appointed principal of Nazareth House PS in November, with her husband Gareth and two young children. Gareth is the principal of St Paul’s PS Slievemore.

The walk was organised by Dr Lee Casey.

Dr Lee Casey, organiser of GOAL Mile walk second from right, with participants.

A spokesperson said: “This year’s walk was the first post pandemic so it was great to see so family groups and many of the regulars taking part again to show their support for GOAL.

“A big thank you to everyone who braved the elements on Boxing Day to take part in the annual GOAL Mile. A total of £1088 and 55 euro was collected.

"This money will go directly to GOAl to help support its humanitarian work with the poorest of the poor affected by drought and famine or in areas of conflict. One of GOAL’s current projects is to provide clean drinking water to villages in Ethiopia.”

GOAL is an international humanitarian response agency established in Ireland over 40 years ago.

Una Casey, Ben Holly with nephew Donnacha Holly and the Blackery family about to step out for the annual GOAL Mile.

It was founded by former Irish press journalist, John O'Shea in 1977 when he saw the plight of street children in Kolkata (Calcutta) first-hand.

Over the last 43 years GOAL has been working with vulnerable communities in more than 60 countries.

For more information see: www.goalglobal.org/stories/delivering-sustainable-drinking-water-to-drought-affected-communities-in-ethiopia/

THe Casey family at the start of the annual GOAL Mile walk.