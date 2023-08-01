‘Manannán mac Lir & Aurora’ was awarded the runner-up prize in the ‘Back on Earth’ category.

The image is a single frame shot captured at Gortmore Viewpoint in Co. Derry, which is part of the Causeway Coastal Route. The sculpture of Celtic Sea god Manannán mac Lir looks out at the dancing sky over Benone beach. On the night the image was captured, the display of the aurora borealis lasted 30 minutes. The image was taken by Patryk Sadowski from Derry city.

Patryk’s winning image will be showcased as part of an outdoor exhibition at DIAS's premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin, from Tuesday, August 1. The 14 top-rated images from the competition will be displayed alongside Patryk’s. The exhibition is free to attend.

A photo entitled ‘Crescent Moon over Donegal’, also taken by Patryk Sadowski, will be displayed as part of the outdoor exhibition. It shows our natural satellite, the Moon, taken on a night with very clear skies on the Inishowen Peninsula.

The winners were selected by a judging panel following a meticulous judging process of over 70 entries.

In addition to Prof. Peter Gallagher, the judging panel included Brenda Fitzsimons, Picture Editor, The Irish Times; Michael McCreary, President, Irish Astronomical Society; and Niamh Breathnach, Director, Alice Public Relations.

Commenting on the competition, Michael McCreary, President of the Irish Astronomical Society and member of the judging panel, said: “As a new member of the judging panel this year, I was honoured to be involved in the judging process. Astro-photography competitions are a great way to reconnect the general public to the night sky, capturing their imaginations with these stunning astro-photographs. Through the competition we can encourage as many people as possible to explore our world through the night sky. Joining a local astronomy club or society is a great way to get involved and there are lots of groups around the country.”

Commenting on the success of the competition, Dr. Eucharia Meehan, CEO and Registrar of DIAS said: “I would like to extend my congratulations to the winners of the competition on their breathtaking entries. Viewing the online gallery of this year’s entries, it’s clear the passion for astro-photography has been elevated to a new level.

“Photos of our night sky are a powerful tool to engage the general public in science and astronomy. Interconnecting science, history, and heritage, some of the images show the still pristine night sky above cultural heritage sites across Ireland while others incorporate detailed depictions of galaxies and nebulae far away. At DIAS, the area of space research is ever expanding with initiatives such as the Astronomical Observatories of Ireland being launched in May.

"This historic partnership will see DIAS – Dunsink Observatory partnering with Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and Birr Castle Demesne to develop a shared approach to science, research and heritage across the three sites. It’s important that we continue to protect the sanctity of our dark skies so that future generations are able to enjoy the abject beauty of the cosmos.

“I’d like to thank all of those who entered for sharing their passion and creativity with us. I hope that the night sky continues to be a source of inspiration, creativity and wisdom going forward.”

The winning images, along with a selection of the judges' top-rated images in the Reach for the Stars competition will be available to view as part of an outdoor exhibition, from Wednesday, August 2. The exhibition will hang at the railings of DIAS's premises at 10 Burlington Road, Dublin and is free to attend.

The winning images are all available to view now online on www.reachforthestars.ie.