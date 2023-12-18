Derry recycling centres and bin collections: Christmas arrangements 2023
and live on Freeview channel 276
The council has confirmed there will be some changes to recycling services over the Christmas holidays, including recycling centre opening times and bin collections.
If your bin is normally collected on a Monday or Tuesday, your service will be affected.
Blue and brown bin collections due to take place on Christmas Day will be lifted instead on Saturday December 23.
Blue and brown bin collections due to take place on Boxing Day will be lifted on Sunday December 24.
Meanwhile black and brown bin collections due to take place on New Year’s Day will now be lifted on Saturday December 30.
There will also be some changes to recycling centre opening hours over the period.
All recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday, December 23.
Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Strahan’s Road centres will be open from 11am to 3pm on Christmas Eve, Sunday December 24.
All amenity sites will be closed on both Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.
All recycling centres will reopen as normal from Wednesday December 27 to Saturday December 30 inclusive.
On New Year’s Evem Sunday December 31, Pennyburn, Strathfoyle and Strahan’s Road will be open from 11am to 3pm.
All recycling centres will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Derry City & Strabane District Council has also developed a Recycling app with information and where reminders can be added for blue and black bin days. For more information see: https://recycling.derrystrabane.com/