Derry Repair Cafe in Creggan tomorrow

The Repair Cafe aims to tackle waste while bringing communities together.

Zero Waste North West volunteer, Caroline McGuinness-Brooks said: “Coming along to a repair cafe is a form of climate action. The Circularity Gap Report 2022 highlighted that over 90% of earth’s resources extracted and used are wasted. This trend is directly linked to consumption and the repair cafe movement is quite literally hitting the nail on the head when it comes to waste.”

Repair Cafe Volunteer, Marcella Di Palo said: “A Repair Cafe is an extraordinary way of getting together people who are willing to give a second chance to things, and to change the way we live - not just as consumers, but as users and re-users.”

From small household electrical items, to toys and mechanicals, woodwork, textiles, and bicycles courtesy of LifeCycles - the Repair Cafe Foyle Team are willing to give it a go!

The Repair Cafe will take place on Saturday, May 28 10.30am-12.30pm in Creggan Country Park with funding from The National Lottery ‘Together for our planet’.

Email [email protected] to host or volunteer at the cafe.

