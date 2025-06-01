Derry residents must be consulted over Houses in Multiple Occupation designations warns rep

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have warned that the designation of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) management areas, which would allow for up to 30 per cent of dwellings on a street to be made up of HMOs, must be subject to public consultation.

At May’s Full Council Meeting People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin drew attention to a leaflet handed out to members and officers, by the group Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM), asking several questions about council’s HMO policy.

CRAM representatives have previously warned that a ten per cent cap on Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMO) on streets near Magee University is needed to avoid “ghettoization”.

At a Council meeting in April, members of CRAM, an active community group comprising residents who live in the vicinity of HMO Management Areas around Magee campus, held a protest outside the Guildhall, calling for the introduction of the ten per cent HMO cap in those areas instead of the current 30 per cent cap.

Addressing the Council committee, CRAM member, Kathleen Feeney, warned that some of the areas already had HMO levels exceeding 30 per cent, and voiced fears of “further ghettoization of the streets and the creation of a Derry Holylands”.

Speaking at the May Full Council meeting, Councillor Harkin noted that a presentation was made at a recent Planning Committee meeting, in response to an earlier deputation by CRAM, where officers “assured they would give a robust response to the questions raised by CRAM”.

“My understanding is that maybe those questions weren’t fully answered and that’s why we have a series of questions before us. I’m not assuming that Planning Officers will have the time right now to answer, but I think people would appreciate a response,” Councillor Harkin said.

“There is something more generally to say about the Local Development Plan (LDP) and its imminent implementation, because the report made it clear that it would be possible to revise parts but it could delay the full LDP and members, from my understanding, would be very reluctant to do that.

“But there are serious issues here to be addressed: One, inconsistencies in the information that we as a councillor are using for our LDP, and somebody needs to look at that and answer [if] there is information that could have been presented better.

“The second is the issue of the ten per cent cap; the voices of residents has been very loud, we have most councillors saying that they support the 10 per cent cap. That has also made very clear to the [Magee] Taskforce.

“So we have to make it very clear to residents that the ten per cent cap is going to be the guiding policy of council.

“We also have to make it very clear that you can’t have an HMO management zone without a consultation… that can only be decided in consultation with residents and stakeholders in those areas, and those areas have to be properly defined.

“The HMO management areas, which would be 30 per cent, can’t come in over the heads of local residents, who are raising all sorts of concerns about what that will mean for particular streets [and] areas. The 30 per cent cannot be imposed on areas.”

“It has to be done with consent, and we have to make sure that the Planning Committee and the policy we have in place doesn’t impose something before residents have an opportunity to actually decide [and] to be consulted.”

