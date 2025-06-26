Derry residents write to Minister on HMO cap after Council approves LDP plan

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved its Local Development Plan (LDP), despite concerns that it lacks a 10% cap on Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in the district.

At June’s Full Council Meeting members endorsed the draft LDP, which was presented to members at a Planning Committee meeting in June.

At the meeting Sinn Féin councillor Grace Uí Niallais put forward a successful motion, requesting that council support a campaign, by the group Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM), for the 10% cap to be applied.

The motion added: “Council recognises the concerns raised by residents surrounding the estimated timeframe involved in developing our Local Policies Plan (LPP), and the potential for unsustainable HMO development in the interim period.

Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) gather in Guildhall Square recently calling for a 10% cap on homes of multiple occupancy (HMO) prior to attending the DCSDC Planning meeting. Photo: George Sweeney

“In the interim assessment of all HMO applications, weight is given to ensuring that council’s ambition to introduce a 10% cap is not prejudiced prior to the implementation.”

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed an, ultimately unsuccessful, amendment asking that officers return a report on the “impact of the motion and the mechanisms to ensure the cap will be supported”, to July’s Planning Committee, before the LDP would be ratified.

“We have to defer on this decision to implement because we need to have a discussion about this [motion] and see the evidence it will work, so it’s not something we pass because there are campaigners raising this,” Councillor Harkin said.

“We need to be able to see that this will do what it aims to do; defend a ten percent cap across the district.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney voiced concern that an Officer’s report would not be ready in time for the next Planning Committee meeting in early July, and the lack of an adopted LDP would lead to planning applications being postponed or rejected, while Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue argued that members had been discussing the implications of the LDP for over a decade.

Responding to the Council decision to endorse the LDP, Kathleen Feeney on behalf of CRAM expressed deep concern.

“We are frankly appalled by what has just happened,” Ms Feeney stated. “The Council has pushed through a Local Development Plan which, when it comes to Houses in Multiple Occupancy (HMOs), is built on a foundation of “flawed and inaccurate data, irrational methodologies, arbitrary and illogical HMO boundaries”.

Ms Feeney also said there had been “a complete lack of meaningful consultation with the communities most affected”.

She added that “what little engagement there has been felt tokenistic at best.”

Fellow C.R.A.M member Julia Rojo said assurances from Councillors regarding supposed safeguards within the Plan to prevent the over-proliferation of HMOs were “as useful as a chocolate teapot”.

“Councillors have repeatedly told residents they support a 10% cap on HMOs, yet they have consistently voted for a 30% threshold.”

C.R.A.M has now written to the Minister for Infrastructure, Liz Kimmins, to request that she exercise her powers under Section 13 of the Planning Act (Northern Ireland) 2011, requiring the Council to undertake a review of the Plan specifically in relation to HMOs.

“We regret that it has come to this, but the Council’s refusal to listen or act responsibly has left us with no choice,” Ms Rojo concluded. “This is not the end of the matter.”

“We have further challenges planned, and the Council will be hearing from us again very soon.

"We will not be silenced. We shall overcome.”