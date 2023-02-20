The incident was the second in recent weeks after over 40 tyres were dumped at Lis na Gra, near the woods, last weekend.

It is understood that Gardai in Donegal and Donegal County Council are working closely together and examining CCTV relating to this.

Donegal County Councillor Terry Crossan told the Journal there has been an increase in incidents of illegal tyre dumping in the border areas in the last two weeks.

The Alder road was blocked after these tyres were illegally dumped.

He added: “All of these incidents are costing tens of thousands of euro every year, as there are costs in collecting the tyres and also in their disposal. There is a process of accountability in how tyres are disposed and all of that is at a cost. Unfortunately, it is mainly the taxpayers who have to pay it.”

Colr Crossan asked anyone who sees ‘anything untoward’ in relation to dumping to contact the Gardai in the south, or PSNI in the north, or alternatively, Donegal County Council or Derry and Strabane District Council or any councillor.

"This has to be halted. There needs to be a concerted effort from the community, which needs to be proactive."

If anyone sees anything untoward, I would ask them to report it asap.”

Colr Crossan said while there remain incidents of illegal dumping in general, ‘in the past week and a half or two weeks there has been a clear increase in the incidences of tyres being illegally dumped.