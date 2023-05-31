Derry road to be closed for four weeks for new housing estate sewage pipe works

There have been some concerns expressed over rush hour tailbacks resulting from lane closures over recent days in Culmore while works are ongoing.

The past week has seen queues as one lane of the main arterial Culmore Road was closed off to facilitate the works.

NI Water said the works involve the laying of around 430 metres of sewer pipe and the construction of associated manholes along Alder Road from its junction with Culmore Road to the new development adjacent to Ballynagard Crescent.

Tailbacks have been reported on the Culmore Road over recent days.

Mark Henderson, NI Water Project Manager for the scheme said: “To facilitate this essential work in the safest possible manner, our contractor for the scheme, BSG-Phace will need to implement the following traffic management arrangements:

“During week commencing May 22, a lane closure will be in place on Culmore Road (between Nos. 125 and 137) for one week.

“Following that, from around the May 29, a full road closure will be in place on Alder Road between Culmore Road and Ballynagard Crescent for approximately four weeks.

“Once that section is complete, around June 26, Alder Road will be closed between Ballynagard Crescent and the entrance to the new housing development for approximately one week.

“During the road closures, pedestrian access will be maintained at all times, however vehicle access will be from either the Culmore Road or the Ballynagard Road, depending on the section of Alder Road affected by pipelaying works.

"Local residents and the school have been notified of the works and associated traffic management arrangements. The approved diversion route will be signposted for all road users.”

NI Water and BSG-Phace said they also wanted to highlight to residents that “construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around the site or machinery”.

"Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay away from these working areas for their own safety.

