Derry solidarity rally with Cuba

Speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson for Cuba Solidarity Forum Ireland said: “26th July is a historic date in the Cuban calendar as it marks the start of the Cuban revolution and the foundation of Fidel Castro’s 26 July Movement.”

The Cuba Solidarity Movement said that this marked the beginning of a revolution “that would defeat Batista’s regime and change the world through the implementation of progressive socialist policies’. “For 60 years the United States has enforced an economic, commercial and financial blockade of the Island of Cuba which has served only to deprive ordinary people of resources and instil hardship,” the spokesperson claimed, adding: “It’s time to lift the unjustified blockade which has repressed Cuba for decades. During the dark times of the last 12 months, we have all seen the bravery and resilience of Cuban health staff in delivering world quality care to countries battling the pandemic.