As of Tuesday, November 1, cemeteries will close at the earlier time of 4.30pm until the spring.

The district's recycling centres will also close earlier.

Park and Claudy Recycling Centres will be open from 8am to 5pm and Strabane sites will operate from 10am to 4.45pm.

Derry city cemetery.

Meanwhile the city's sites at Strathfoyle, Pennyburn, Eglinton and Glendermott Road will remain the same.

Glendermott Road Recycling Centre is open Monday – Friday 9am – 4:30pm and Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday 6 – 8pm; Saturday – 8am – 6pm; Sunday – 1- 5pm.

Pennyburn Recycling Centre is open Monday to Friday 8am – 8pm; Saturday 8am – 6pm and Sunday 1pm – 5pm. The main gates close at 7:50 pm Monday to Friday, 5:50 pm on Saturday and 4:50pm on Sunday to allow for attendants to lock up.

Eglinton Recycling Centre (No access for trailers at this site) Monday – Friday 8am – 5pm and 5:30pm – 8pm; Saturday 8am – 5pm; Sunday – Closed.

Council's Leisure Services, Visitor Services, Registry Office and Derry City and Strabane District Council offices opening hours remain the same.

The Council changes its opening hours for cemeteries and some recycling centres across the city and district twice a year in the late autumn and again in Spring.