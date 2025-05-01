Derry & Strabane Council to seek meeting with BT over expected loss of 140 jobs to city

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council is to seek a meeting with BT representatives to discuss plans to close the firm’s Derry office.

At the April Full Council Meeting, the council’s Chief Executive John Kelpie said the potential closure could affect up to 140 employees, while BT plans to relocate some workers to their Belfast offices.

He noted that he had recently received an email from BT, which was “fairly definitive in terms of closure”.

People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed a meeting with BT corporate management to “express our concerns and the concerns people feel across the city” due to the plans.

The proposal added: “Council sends its solidarity to BT workers and their families, and commits to do everything we can to support them.

“Council will meet with CWU (the Communication Workers Union) to offer our support.”

Councillor Harkin said the announcement was a “massive shock to the city” and “devastating news” for the workers.

“I’m sure that they are sitting worried now about their futures,” he added. “It’s a disgraceful decision that will suck decent-paying jobs out of the city.

“We have a decision by a corporate management board, who do not reside in Derry, to shut down a workplace, so we should do everything we can to defend and protect the workers.

“It’s an absolute disgrace and this is clearly driven by maximising profits, so if this is definitive we have to fight to make sure that any [worker’s] opportunity to work at BT continues.

“We have, in the middle of Workers’ Rights and Social Justice Week and the day before International Workers’ Day, the announcement of a devastating blow.

“It is a real injustice [and] I’m sure people are disgusted and shocked at this decision.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said the closure was “deeply concerning and absolutely devastating for the workers”, while SDLP councillor Rory Farrell amended the motion requesting that council and CWU work with Invest NI and the Department for the Economy (DfE) Minister, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald, to “do everything possible to support workers and employment here”.

Councillor Farrell noted reports that of the jobs being lost to Derry, 90 of the positions were being relocated to India, with others moving to Belfast.

“That’s an absolute disgrace,” he said. “And what makes it harder for this city is the lack of quality, well -paid jobs across the city and district.

“There should be representatives from DfE invited at that meeting as well, because they have a role to play here.”

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson welcomed the proposal and noted that his colleague, Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy, has contacted BT to express his party’s concerns.

However, he accused fellow elected members of attempting to politicise the issue.

“There has been a concerted effort to bringing good quality jobs into the North West and that has been successful because we are working together,” he added. “The wee, petty snipes are what they are [but] they’re not helpful.

“Workers are facing the devastating news of losing their jobs or [having] their jobs relocated, they’re asking for answers, and now isn’t the time for petty squabbling within this chamber.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said that relocating to Belfast was “just not practical” for some workers.

“There’s a certain irony when you hear that half of those jobs are going from Derry to Delhi and coming out of the country altogether,” Alderman Hussey concluded. “That’s something firms have to think seriously about, particularly a national provider like BT.

“But the immediacy is the vacuum for those folk who will be losing their employment, and we would be happy to work with anyone else in the chamber to address that vacuum.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “BT is going through an ambitious modernisation programme and consolidating buildings within its estate from more than 300 to closer to 30, modern workspaces.

"We are considering closing our office in Derry-Londonderry and we are consulting with colleagues and their unions on our proposals.

"Where appropriate, people will be given the opportunity to relocate to other roles at our Riverside Tower office in Belfast, which benefited from a multi-million pound refurbishment in 2023 and which is home to around 2,000 people.

"Benefiting from a state-of-the-art workplace, there are also greater career opportunities within a larger location for colleagues. There’s no impact to customers from these proposals.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has described the job losses at BT in Derry as devastating for the city.

Pledging to raise the matter at Westminster, the SDLP representative said: “This is devastating news for BT workers, their families and the broader local economy in Derry. At a time when we need to be investing more in jobs and opportunities in our city, the proposed loss of these jobs will have a serious impact.

“I am in touch with senior leaders at BT about these plans and am relaying the outrage in Derry that staff and the whole community will be feeling. Relocating these roles to India and Belfast is a mistake, it makes regional economic imbalances worse and it’s a direct transfer of opportunity from our city to other places that do not need it.

“I will be raising this mater directly with Ministers in London and Belfast. Both have indicated their commitment to addressing the opportunity gap and it’s time that they put their money where their mouth is," Mr Eastwood added.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.