Derry & Strabane Deputy Mayor calls poppy wreaths to be secured to prevent vandalism

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Deputy Mayor said more must be done to stop the theft of poppy wreaths in Derry.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At July’s Full Council Meeting DUP alderman Niree McMorris said that as part of her duties as Deputy Mayor, she laid a wreath on council’s behalf at the Battle of the Somme commemoration at the Diamond War Memorial on July 1.

She added: “This service was to honour those who gave their lives in 1916 to secure the freedoms we all enjoy today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Men and women from both religions fought and died together, and they were all remembered equally and unequivocally right across this nation.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Niree McMorris.

“However it is unfortunate that in this city we are repeatedly seeing these wreaths stolen, only later to find them placed on bonfires.

“Due to this, I ask officers to look into how we can potentially secure the wreaths from theft and vandalism going forward.”

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney agreed with alderman McMorris “to a certain extent”, and concurred that wreaths should not be stolen to be placed on bonfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think there’s a wider issue in relation to this,” he said. “And for years many of us from a nationalist background have been trying to make sure that poppy wreaths, and other items that may offend people, are removed from bonfires.

“But what we see, unfortunately, is radio silence from people when items are placed on bonfires which may offend people from a nationalist background, and then in July after the 12th we’ll focus on August 15 in one particular area.

“There’s more that needs to be done than securing poppy wreaths, for example recommitting to working to do away with bonfires.

“Then there will be no bonfire to place a poppy wreath on, but some people won’t do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Securing poppy wreaths isn’t the way to do this, removing money from this council’s Good Relations budget by the Executive is not the way to do this.

“We need all the support we can build relationships between communities to try and bed in tolerance for all our people’s cultures and traditions. Until that happens you can secure all the wreaths that you want but it ain’t going to stop.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.