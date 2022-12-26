News you can trust since 1772
Derry & Strabane Leisure and Recycling Centre arrangements for New Year

Leisure centres across Derry and Strabane will be closed on New Year’s Day.

By Brendan McDaid
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:52pm

The centres reopen today (Tuesday) following the Christmas break, with the exception of Brooke Park, which is closed until Wednesday.

They will all however also close at the earlier time of 2pm on New Year’s Eve.

Bishops Field is closed all this week and reopens January 2.

Swimming at Templemore Sports Complex. (File picture)
Recycling Centres will also close on New Year’s Day.

Cemeteries will also open as normal throughout the holiday period.

For further info see: www.derrystrabane.com/Services/Christmas-Services.