Derry & Strabane Leisure and Recycling Centre arrangements for New Year
Leisure centres across Derry and Strabane will be closed on New Year’s Day.
By Brendan McDaid
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 12:52pm
The centres reopen today (Tuesday) following the Christmas break, with the exception of Brooke Park, which is closed until Wednesday.
They will all however also close at the earlier time of 2pm on New Year’s Eve.
Bishops Field is closed all this week and reopens January 2.
Recycling Centres will also close on New Year’s Day.
Cemeteries will also open as normal throughout the holiday period.
For further info see: www.derrystrabane.com/Services/Christmas-Services.