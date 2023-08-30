An Margadh Limited said that ‘Maragoo Safeguard’ ‘represents an innovative solution that elevates security and protection for individuals who frequently operate alone and in remote or potentially hazardous environments’.

"Our mission is to enhance personal safety for farmers and lone workers through the utilisation of intelligent, user-friendly technology," says Phillip Brady, Founder and CEO of An Margadh Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farmers and lone workers can often find themselves in perilous situations, often working alone and far from assistance in an emergency.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillip Brady, Founder and CEO of An Margadh Limited (right) collecting his Ulster Farmer's Union Corporate Membership Certificate from Craig Scott from UFU.

Maragoo Safeguard, an innovative and state-of-the-art solution, is equipped with a range of features to address these challenges:

• A compact hardware device, easily carried by farmers, enables them to notify a relative or partner through the dedicated app in case of emergencies or unsafe situations. The discreet SOS panic button on the device can be pressed for immediate assistance.

• The intelligent app empowers relatives or partners to track the user's location via GPS, facilitating two-way calls for prompt communication and safety assurance around the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A "Watch-me" feature allows users to notify their contacts when leaving a location, or embarking on a risky task, followed by a "Home Safely" feature to confirm the safe completion of the task or arrival home.

Maragoo Safeguard.

• Geofence technology establishes virtual boundaries around areas, alerting someone when the user enters or exits a specified jurisdiction.

• Automatic notifications are triggered in case of unexpected falls, trips, or slips.

• The lightweight device is comfortable to wear and boasts a reliable battery life, requiring charging like a mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Equipped with a roaming SIM card, the device seamlessly connects to the strongest network signal for optimal connectivity.

They added that Maragoo Safeguard is competitively priced, making advanced safety accessible.

Phillip Brady adds, "We're already underway with the development of the next-generation of Maragoo Safeguard, incorporating additional health-related insights and environment monitoring, all within our unified app."

“In an age where personal safety is paramount, Maragoo Safeguard emerges as a pivotal solution, ensuring the well-being of those who work tirelessly in isolated or risky conditions.