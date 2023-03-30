Bioledger, provides SAAS (Software as a Service), for biofuel supply chain traceability and compliance for businesses regulated by the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

Patrick Lynch, CEO and founder, says that there are over 12,000 agricultural, waste, biofuel and oil companies globally who grow, process or trade sustainable biofuels who need to digitise all of their transactions in 2023 as part of the EU Renewable Energy Directive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bioledger is the only Service Provider approved by the European Commission to demonstrate compliance with this regulation,” said Mr. Lynch.

Patrick Lynch

“As first mover Bioledger works with early adopters such as Greenergy (Europe’s largest waste biodiesel producer) and Chevron (USA’s largest waste biodiesel producer) and supply chains ranging from sugarbeet farmers in France to food waste collectors in the UK.”

The company’s mobile and web applications help businesses track the sustainability impact and physical movement of their agricultural and waste biomaterials according to EU regulation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company replaces paper and spreadsheet systems that can be vulnerable to human error, inefficiencies and fraud.

Bioledger has been named as one of the ten winners in Tech Nation’s Rising Stars competition. It is one of only two winners in the North.

Mr. Lynch said: “Bioledger was spun out of industry to try to solve a global, systemic risk of fraud in the global supply chains of certified sustainable commodities. Recognition as a regional Rising Star adds validation to our progress so far and our choice to be digitally headquartered in Derry City.”

Advertisement Hide Ad