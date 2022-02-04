Derry - Views from the Street: Cremation or burial?

Discussions are also ongoing on a potential new crematoriium with other Councils in the north.
Donegal’s proposal for a crematorium was rejected in March 2021.
At present, cremation is available only by travelling from the NW to either Cavan or Belfast.
We asked local people what they would chose for themselves...
DER- VOX POP 01 FEBRUARY 2021
Simon Beggs said: "I’d rather be cremated. I just don’t see the point in taking up land just to be buried. I wasn’t even sure if there was a crematorium here or not." DER2205GS – 046
DER- VOX POP 01 FEBRUARY 2021
Zoe Weyrauch-Gosling said: "I would prefer to be buried because you want to be remembered. I think there is more remembrance that way because there’s that reminder. I know a lot of people do want to be cremated, but I am traditional." DER2205GS – 050
DER- VOX POP 01 FEBRUARY 2021
Felix O’Hagan has been visiting Derry from Scotland. He said: "I’d like to be buried because it is traditional, although I think things are changing. It is the same back in Scotland, there isn’t enough room for graveyards." DER2205GS – 047
DER- VOX POP 01 FEBRUARY 2021
Laura Miller said: "For me, I think I would get buried. It’s more for the people who are left behind from it, and for them to come and remember you. Although people should definitely have the option to be cremated." DER2205GS – 049