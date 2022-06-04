Derry views: Looking forward to Maritime Festival?

The famous Clipper yachts will arrive at the Foyle on July 23; this year sees Derry man, Gerard Doherty on board. I asked people in the city for their views on the Clipper and the riverfront itself.

Deirdre Hegarty said: “I will be going yes. I attended it the last time it was here. I really enjoy seeing everyone out and about, and all the wee stalls. It is great trying things you wouldn’t normally see here. I walk the quay almost every day so it would be great to see more pop-up shops.”

Frankie McMenamin said: “I think it is fantastic for Derry. The last time it was here it was very good. With the riverfront, I would like to see more shelters so that people can stand out of the rain. I would also like to see a solution for the amount of dog’s dirt down there. You see dogs doing their business everywhere and people don’t care.”

A previous Maritime Festival. (Lorcan Doherty)

James McElhinney said: “I am all for it obviously. I wasn’t able to attend the last one. I see they’ve been putting more greenery down at the quay, I would like to see more of that. They should enhance the area down there and make it better for kids.”

Paula Smith said: “I was at the Clipper festival last time and I thought the atmosphere was great. Everyone was mixing and we saw people from all over the world. I will be going again as there is a Derry fella on the boat. I think the riverfront is looking lovely, although I would like to see more seating. I think we need more restaurants down there so people can sit outside and eat, like in foreign countries.”

Caolan Fleming said: “I love it. It is a good bit of craic, it’s nice walking along and seeing all the boats. I think we could do more to bring extra life to the riverfront, like wee food stalls and things to bring families out, especially after the last two years where people have been stuck inside.”

Patrick O’Hagan said: “I love that the Clipper brings the community together and the scenery. I think the city really lacks a place for more history, we need more attractions.”

